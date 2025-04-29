Warwick underpass to be transformed by community-led mural project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tired underpass in Warwick is set for a transformation thanks to a new community art project that will see it turned into a mural celebrating the town’s past, present, and future.

The initiative is being led by Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) and Packmores Residents Association (PAC), which have appointed renowned street art organisation BRINK to bring the vision to life.

BRINK is headed by Tim Robottom, who is also behind the Leamington Mural Festival.

Tim Robottom of Brink Contemporary Arts by the prepared walls ready for the mural painting. Photo supplied

Tim has already started working with local groups to help shape the mural’s final design, ensuring the artwork reflects the voices and stories of the Warwick community.

The work will begin on the underpass in the coming weeks, with the final mural set to be unveiled in May.

“Bringing street art to Warwick is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Tim, founder of BRINK. “This project is especially exciting because it’s rooted in community – the design is being shaped by local voices, memories and hopes for the future.

"I can’t wait to get painting and help transform a space that so many people walk through every day.”

Tim Robottom of Brink Contemporary Arts (right) collecting the paint from Crown Paint. Photo supplied

The project has also attracted support from national and local organisations – including Crown Paints which donated all materials for the mural.

Lauren Burnett, architectural and design consultant at Crown, said: “At Crown, we believe sustainability means investing in the communities we serve.

"Through our ESG programme Project Possible, we’re proud to support this exciting new mural in Warwick.

"It’s incredible to see how a splash of colour can uplift public spaces. BRINK’s passion for transforming urban landscapes is truly inspiring.”

The cleaning and prep team from Stepnell. Photo supplied

Further support comes from construction firm Stepnell, who donated a team of volunteers to help prepare the underpass for the mural painting, cleaning the brickwork and adding a base coat of paint.

Adrian Barnes, director at Stepnell, said: “We’re really pleased to be supporting this inspiring local project. Creating spaces that communities can be proud of is something we care deeply about, and this mural is a fantastic example of how creativity and collaboration can make a real difference. Our team is looking forward to getting stuck in and helping bring this space to life.”

This public art project has been made possible through funding from Warwick District Council, King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, Warwick Relief in Need, Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club, and Warwickshire County Council. It’s also supported by the Friends of Priory Park (FOPP), Network Rail, Warwickshire County Record Office and St Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School.

The mural project marks the first creative project linked to the new Priory Pools Community Centre, which is currently fundraising for a purpose-built facility on the edge of Priory Park and the Packmores estate.

The mural created by Brink Contemporary Arts on the garages next to Priory Park, opposite Packmores Community Centre to mark the location of the future Priory Pools Community Centre. Photo supplied

Residents have already seen what Brink Arts can produce, in a mural Tim (Lord Numb) and colleague Gordon (Mig29) created for Packmores Easter Event during which he led a workshop for teenagers.

The Kingfisher design pays homage to the old ‘Priory Pools’ and marks the future site of the Priory Pools Community Centre. The community centre team said this artwork will live on in some way in the new centre.

For more information about the Priory Pools Community Centre go to: www.priorypoolscc.org