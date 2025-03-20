New Warwick community centre one step closer after hitting fundraising milestone

A new community centre in Warwick is now one step closure after the team recently hit a fundraising milestone.

The Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) team have been working to raise £2million to build the new site in the Packmores Estate.

Recently, Warwickshire County Council awarded the campaign £300,000 from its Social Fabric Fund – taking the amount raised to more than £1.5 million.

The Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) fundraising has now surpassed £1.5million. - Photo shows left to right: Sophie Digesso and Richard Chester from The Gap, who deliver services out of the current Packmores Community Centre, Janette Eslick, PPCC trustee and lead fundraiser, and residents Kaye and Richard. Photo supplied

The PPCC has been working hard behind the scenes with local trusts over the last year to secure three-year funding for the new community centre.

They have already secured £250,000 from Warwick District Council, £300,000 from King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, and other large contributions from The Warwick and Budbrooke Anglican Churches Charity, The Charity of Thomas Oken and Nicholas Eyffler, Warwick Relief in Need, Warwick United Charities, Warwick Provident Dispensary, 29th May 1961 Charitable Trust, and Warwick Rotary Club.

Janette Eslick, lead fundraiser for the project, said: “We have always felt that Priory Pools Community Centre was a once-in-a- generation project for Warwick.

"When we started speaking to local trusts and organisations we realised they agreed, and it was amazing to see them all commit some significant funds over the next three years to play their part in making our community centre happen.

"We will be celebrating reaching our £1.5 million landmark at our Community Launch at Warwick Market on 29th March and hope everyone will join us to celebrate and find out how they can now play their part in raising the final funds we need. When Warwick works together, magic happens.”

The PPCC is inviting residents to join them in marking the milestone with a community event at the Saturday market on March 29, which has been sponsored by Moore and Tibbits Solicitors.

The event will feature live music from 10am to 3pm, with acts including ‘Sambassadors of Groove’, Spa Brass, Rock Choir, Plum Jerkin Morris Dancers, Spakulele and a teen band from ‘Top of the Rock Tuition’.

There will be extra stalls and activities both in the market square and at St Mary’s Church.

Cllr John Holland, Warwickshire County Councillor for Warwick West, added: “Warwickshire County Council has long recognised the benefits of improving community facilities in the Packmores area and felt it was important to provide this significant investment in the new Priory Pools Community Centre, which will provide a sustainable base for local organisations to deliver vital services.

"This facility will greatly enhance community well-being and bring people together.”

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate change and culture, said: “This is exactly the sort of scheme that we look for the Social Fabric Fund to benefit.

"The fund develops local projects and initiatives that will have a positive impact on communities and supports the council’s commitment to harnessing the power of communities to create opportunities and tackle inequalities, building on the strengths and assets that already exist within the community.”

Amanda Burford, chair of Priory Pools Community Centre and treasurer of the local residents’ association explains how important it is for residents for the project to get support.

She said: “There has been talk about a new community centre in the Packmores area, but there was a feeling that it was never going to happen.

"Local residents are amazed to see how much support they are now getting and are starting to believe their new community centre will get built.

"Thank you to everyone who is playing their part in making this happen.”

For more information about the Priory Pools Community Centre go to: https://www.priorypoolscc.org/