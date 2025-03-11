Warwick community invited to event to mark fundraising efforts for new community centre

A community event is set to take place in Warwick this month to mark more than £1 million being raised for a new community centre in the town.

The team behind the Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) need to raise £2 million to build a new community centre – and they have now raised more than 50 per cent of their funding target.

Residents are being invited to join them in marking the achievement with at a Saturday market with extra activities on March 29 in the market square, which is being sponsored by Moore & Tibbits Solicitors.

Live music will run from 10am to 3pm, with acts including ‘Sambassadors of Groove’, Spa Brass, Rock Choir, Plum Jerkin Morris Dancers, Spakulele and a teen band from ‘Top of the Rock Tuition’.

There will also be stalls and activities including an Easter trail, face painting, have a go on an electric drum kit, a fire engine and 4WD ambulance.

The ‘Thrive Bus’ will also be parked up and will be offering a nail bar and games.

Janette Eslick, lead fundraiser for the project, said: “We hope that everyone in Warwick will want to play their part to help raise the final funds for this exciting, once-in-a-generation project.

How the new community centre is proposed to look when completed. Graphic supplied

"We have launched an online raffle with some amazing star prizes and also a new ‘Priory Pools Lottery’ where for just £1 a month you can have the chance to win £50 or more.

“Just check out our website www.priorypoolscc.org to grab your tickets.

"Please come along to our launch to have some fun at our stalls, enjoy the music and chat to us about how you can get involved. A big thank you to Moore and Tibbits Solicitors for sponsoring this event too.”

St Mary’s Immaculate School and Warwick Recycles will also be selling gifts and plants for Mother’s Day (the following day).

From 1pm to 3pm, St Mary’s Church will be offering refreshments and crafts – where children can make a Mother’s Day card or decorate a pot and plant a bulb for a Mother’s Day present.

Christopher Houghton, senior partner of Moore and Tibbits, added: “We are thrilled to support the Priory Pools Community Centre and its mission to create a welcoming environment for everyone in the area.

“As a firm, we understand the importance of community engagement and the positive impact local initiatives can have on the well-being of individuals and families.”

"This sponsorship aligns with our core values and commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”

The new community centre will be located between Priory Park and the Packmores Estate and is designed to meet a variety of needs.

Its hall will host events and activities, while dedicated rooms will provide space for support services and group activities. There will also be a community café.

Amanda Burford, chair of Priory Pools Community Centre, said she is amazed at the support they have received so far.

She said: “When we got planning permission in December 2024 we knew we would have to work hard to raise the funds to move the project forward.

"I really can’t believe how generous all the local trusts and organisations have been to help us get to our £1 million mark so quickly.

"We won’t rest until we get what every other community has – a place to thrive together.

“Please do join us at our Market Celebration to find out more and help us make our new centre a reality.”