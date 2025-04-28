Warwick's 'potato lady' thanks community for its support so far
Last week The Courier and Weekly News published an appeal from Nina Kelly, who owns Posh Potatoes that she regularly sets up in Market Place.
Nina is appealing to the community for donations after a fall left her with a broken shoulder – meaning she could not run her stall in the town centre.
It also halted her plans to convert her current prep kitchen in The Holloway into an alternative venue for her business.
Having run her popular potato stall in the town for around eight years, Nina said that if she couldn’t raise the money needed her business was at risk of closing.
So far, Nina’s Go Fund Me page has raised more than £1,500.
Nina said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone – it’s such a life-changing situation and I am grateful for any donations coming in.
"I am starting physiotherapy soon and I am also due to have a consultation in around a fortnight, so things are progressing in terms of my recovery.
"The donations and the kindness from everyone is overwhelming and literally means survival to me.
"The continued support over the next few difficult weeks will be appreciated more than I can say.”
In the April 25 edition of The Courier and Weekly News, the fundraising link was published incorrectly. To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/warwick-potato-lady or search for Nina Kelly on: https://www.gofundme.com/