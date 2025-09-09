Leamington charity boss raises hundreds of pounds by running her first race since her school days

The chair of a charity in Leamington has helped raise hundreds of pounds for the cause she works for by running her first race since her school days.

Caroline Wilson, now in her early 60s, completed a 5km race in Daventry on September 7 for Castel Froma Neuro Care, the charity she chairs in Leamington.

It was the first race Caroline had entered since childhood, and she raised £905 for the charity, which treats NHS patients with complex neurological illnesses like Multiple Sclerosis or Parkinson's disease, or who have suffered trauma in an accident.

The 5km race was part of the Viridian Daventry Triathlon, in which she both ran and swam, while her husband cycled.

Caroline, said: “This was my first race since school and it was both exhilarating and exhausting, but I was determined to cross the finishing line.

“I’m still not sure I’m runner material, and it took an organisation like Castel Froma to get me motivated to give it a try.

“I’m not measuring success by how many minutes it took, but I’m thrilled at how more than £900 has been raised for Castel Froma, money that will be ring-fenced for activities to support residents’ well-being.”

Caroline said that the NHS only pays for basic care, accommodation and some therapies at the charity’s facilities at Lillington House and Helen Ley House in Leamington.

Many patients need months or years of rehabilitation before they move to more independent living, and so Castel Froma relies on grants and fundraising to pay for extra activities and entertainment.

Caroline added: “The funds that people have generously donated can make a massive difference to our residents’ well-being, making Castel Froma more like a home than a hospital.”

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/improve-lives-at-castel-froma