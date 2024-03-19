Leamington charity gets cash boost thanks to new partnership with food stores

Young People First in Leamington recently received a donation of more than £7,000 from Your Co-op. Photo supplied

A Leamington charity has received a cash boost thanks to a new partnership with Your Co-op.

The business donated £7,293 to Young People First, which supports vulnerable and disadvantaged young people the county.

The charity provides activities, clubs and food within the community throughout the year.

Jo Squires, chief officer at Young People First, said: “This incredible donation from Your Co-op means so much.

"We truly believe that by working together we can be better and do more for the most vulnerable young people in our community.

"This donation represents so much more than just financial gain, as the Your Co-op Team has supported us with volunteers, fundraisers, office space, as well as fridges and cots.

“The practical implications of the donation will enable us to pay one of our sessional workers for a year without spending time raising that money, meaning we can invest more time supporting young people who need it most.”

Tarra Simmons, head of community and democratic Engagement at Your Co-op, said: “We know how important donations like these are for our charity partners, as they serve the most vulnerable in their communities with much needed care and support.

“To be able to come together with our Members, colleagues and customers to support them on this scale means we can keep doing good together and putting the community at the heart of everything we do.

"We look forward to seeing more of their remarkable work over the coming year and will continue to work closely with our charity partners to learn how we can provide further positive impact for local people.”