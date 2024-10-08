Leamington charity raising awareness of homelessness in the run up to World Homeless Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington based charity is helping to raise awareness of homelessness in the run up to World Homeless Day.

World Homeless Day takes place on Thursday October 10 and Helping Hands will be showing its support through a series of events aimed at raising awareness of the issues surrounding homelessness.

Helping Hands Community Project provides support to vulnerable members of the community, including those impacted by homelessness, addiction and domestic abuse through services including soup kitchens, support groups, counselling and practical projects.

Photo shows Helping Hands' food truck. Photo by Helping Hands

As part of this week, the charity is relaunching its dedicated men’s and women’s support groups with new names and branding which better reflect what the groups represent, as chosen by the attendees of both groups and designed by local marketing and communications agency, Palmer Hargreaves.

These weekly support groups seek to offer a safe space for members, many of whom have experienced homelessness, to connect with others and share their experiences.

Akeeva is the new women’s support group and means to protect and shelter, with each letter representing the words ‘acceptance’,‘kindness’, ‘empowerment’, ‘empathy’, ‘values’ and ‘achievement’.

Jo Merrick, the charity’s operations manager who leads this group, said: “This new name really symbolises what the women’s group stands for and I’m delighted that our members have chosen a name that means something to them.

"Through the group, we hope to empower the women who come to us to make positive change, while equipping them with the support and tools to achieve this and prepare for brighter futures.

"A huge thanks to Palmer Hargreaves for developing this new branding which our clients love.”

Those who attend the men’s support group decided on the new name of ‘Daniel’s Rise’ as the story of Daniel and the lions den from the story in the Bible.

The men also chose the words ‘strength’, ‘resilience’ and ‘hope’.

Male support worker, Kevin Thornton, who runs the group said: “Like all of the men who attend this group, Daniel was known for his bravery after surviving being thrown into the lion’s den.

"Many of the men who come to us have experienced their own ‘lions den’ including homelessness and addiction, but have risen up, overcome their ‘lions’ and inspired others along the way.”

Simon Tierney, managing director of Palmer Hargreaves added: “As a local company, working with Helping Hands for the last two years, we are really pleased to have played a part in the relaunch of the men’s and women’s support groups.

"It was great to receive a brief that had been developed by the group members, some of whom we know through volunteering with the charity’s Soup Kitchen.

"The corporate partnership we share with Helping Hands is one that our team gain a huge amount from and it’s good to know that we can offer skills and expertise in return.”

Helping Hands will also be sharing updates on its social media channels throughout the week in the run up to and on World Homeless Day.

For more information about Helping Hands, go to: https://www.helpinghandscharity.org.uk