Leamington charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people set to host its big sleepout event

A Leamington-based charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people is set to host its big sleepout event this week.

On Friday (February 9), 50 people from across Warwickshire will be taking part in the ninth sleep out event run by the Helping Hands Community Project.

Around 50 participants are due to take part in this year's big sleepout event. Photo shows one of the previous events. Photo supplied

Those taking part are set to sleep in the grounds of All Saints Parish Church in Leamington to experience what it is like to spend a night on the streets.

People taking part include those from local business such as Fine & Country, students from schools and universities including Southam College and the University of Warwick Homeless Action Society as well as individuals and volunteers.

A spokesperson from Helping Hands said: “This event aims to give everyone an insight into homelessness, the factors that can cause it and the impact it can have on an individual living in such circumstances.

"The event is a chance to come together for a shared experience and hear from a range of speakers on various topics from several organisations and walks of life.

“Our very own Helping Hands food van will be on site, serving food and drinks throughout the evening, as well as breakfast in the morning.

"This will reflect the service that is given by us to the most vulnerable people in our community at our weekly evening and breakfast soup kitchens.

“As a bit of entertainment for the evening, we also have the wonderful ‘Big sing choir’ joining us for a quick sing.”