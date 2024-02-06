Warwickshire residents invited to join 'Walk for Myton’ fundraiser later this year
Residents across Warwickshire are being invited to take part in the ‘Walk for Myton’ fundraiser later this year.
‘Walk for Myton’ is a sponsored walk taking place on May 12, which starts and ends at Warwick Myton Hospice.
People can choose between three different routes; three miles, six miles or 12 miles.
Check-in will be open from 7.30am and close at 11am and it costs £7 for adults and £4 for children – everyone who takes part will also receive a ‘Walk for Myton’ medal
A scavenger hunt will also take place along the three and six mile routes and there will be entertainment at the refreshment stops.
The three and six mile routes are also both wheelchair and pushchair friendly.
After completing the chosen route, participants are invited to relax in the grounds of Warwick Myton Hospice, where Myton will be offering a range of entertainment.
From 11am, there will be performances, ice cream, a barbeque, Spin to Win and tombolas.
Myton is hoping to raise £30,000 in sponsorship from this event, which could fund its Myton at Home service for three months.
A spokesperson from Myton said: “With your support Myton can help more people when they need them most, now and in the future.
“Many people take part in Walk for Myton in memory of someone special who is sadly no longer alive.
"It’s a chance to remember loved ones whilst helping to raise vital funds.”
For more information and to sign up go to: www.mytonhospice.org/walk