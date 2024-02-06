Warwick charity supports care home by helping residents continue to ‘make memories’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Warwick-based charity has supported a care home in the town to help its residents continue to ‘make memories’ with its donation.

Thanks to a grant from The Charity of Thomas Oken and Nicholas Eyffler, people living at WCS Care’s Woodside Care Village can have trips out on a new minibus.

Samantha Stuart, general manager said: “The minibus is named The Memory Maker because our trips are all about making new memories for residents and their family members who can join them.

"We also call our driver, Neil, a memory maker because that’s what he does.”

For one of the first trips, residents chose to go on a trip to Warwick International School of Riding, inspired by Sally’s daughter Susan sharing stories about when her mum kept her own horses.

Susan joined her mum and other residents for the trip.

Clive Mason, chair of the Charity of Thomas Oken and Nicholas Eyffler said: “Having made a significant grant towards new technology when Woodside Care Village was built, we are proud to have awarded further grants to purchase a new minibus to enable the residents to get out and about into the community more easily.”

Ed Russell, chief executive of WCS Care said, “We want to thank The Charity of Thomas Oken and Nicholas Eyffler for their generous donations.

"The Memory Maker gives residents the freedom to choose where they want to go on daily trips, keeping them connected with their local community, whilst enjoying the benefits of getting out and about.