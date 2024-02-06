Warwick community hears about Rotarian's successful work at eye clinic in India

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick Rotary Club held its ‘international evening’ last week with Rotarian Bill Jaspal telling those gathered about the eye camp in Chabawal, India, which he ran last November.

Bill’s family originated from Chabawal, Hoshiarpur in the Punjab, and in 2019 he ran an eye camp there at his own expense.

Warwick Rotarian Bill Jaspal with local leaders at Chabawal Gurdwara. Photo supplied

Joining the Rotary Club provided an opportunity to widen his appeal and the club launched the project as the RC Warwick Eye Care Project.

Several other clubs and family members made donations, enabling treatment free of charge to local people unable to afford medical care.

The audience included some of the donors and family members who accompanied him on his trip, and everyone travelled at their own expenses.

Bill said the village had provided facilities at the local Gurdwara, and more than 400 patients attended – many arriving in mini buses employed by the project.

A range of treatments and appointments were given, including issuing glasses, 88 surgical procedures and post-op visits.

The gurdwara also arranged a blood donation day as well, and it is hoped that further medical care and dentistry could be added in future years.

Donations of £20,000 have been received, and Bill was pleased that less than half was required as local drivers and others made their services free for such a good cause.

Introducing Bill, past president Paul Jaspal said that Rotary motto is to “Create Hope in the World” which this clinic had surely done for it’s patients.

It is hoped to maintain the club’s links with the local hospital and continue support for people in Chabawal and the surrounding villages.