Leamington charity to hold fundraising art auction at historic Warwick site
Guys Cliffe House is the venue for the auction and dinner to raise money for New Futures Nepal.
The charity supports children who have been orphaned or have disabilities and would otherwise have struggled to survive and thrive.
Drawings from the Midlands rich motor history are part of the auction.
French artist Alan Reullier works with original drawings from British Motor Heritage Ltd ranging from the early 1900s to the 1970s.
They were in danger of being destroyed after being digitised.
His work reimagines the blueprints.
Alan said he decided to support the charity after hearing about their work.
He said: “I’m delighted to help New Futures Nepal.
"Children should always have access to education and care wherever they are in the world.
"The charity is doing valuable work and I hope all these artistic contributions will make a difference.” There are dozens of different artworks in the auction, which is active online now and will finish on the day of the fundraising dinner on Saturday June 14. James Ort works in ceramics from a studio in Oxfordshire.
He has created two works of art especially for the auction, both native to Nepal - a red panda and snow leopard (pictured).
James has travelled widely and has seen how art can help people.
He said: “Wherever I go I find that art is a good way of getting to know a country.
"It’s also a way of getting people more connected.
"If we could get Donald Trump behind a potter’s wheel the world might look a better place.”
Bids for the art in the auction can be made online now and tickets for the dinner are also available.
Andrew Small from New Futures Nepal says he has been impressed by how many Midlands artists have come together to help the children.
He said: “With help and support many of our youngsters go on to find jobs and a home and are able to give back to their community.
“Any contribution makes such a difference.”
For tickets for the event visit www.tickettailor.com/events/newfuturesnepal/1645920
For the auction visit www.32auctions.com/NewFuturesNepal2025