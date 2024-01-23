Leamington chef who wants to highlight Warwickshire food businesses launches TV show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foodies from around Leamington have gathered to mark the launch of a new pilot TV show championing businesses in the town.

More than 70 people turned out to the event, at 1 Mill Street, where plans were unveiled for Bia’s Kitchen Show – the passion project of self-taught chef and entrepreneur Bianca Rodrigues.

The show promises to highlight some of the best of the area’s foodie scene when it is streamed to audiences twice monthly on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook.

Bianca Rodrigues launches Bia's Kitchen Show at 1 Mill Street in Leamington. Credit: Dave Perry Photography

It is an extension to the successful Bia’s Kitchen brand and will feature local independent chefs and restaurateurs cooking signature dishes as well as Bianca’s own top tips and recipes.

She said: “I’m over the moon at the success of the launch party.

"The evening was a great achievement and allowed people to understand the unique concept which is to create a platform to shout about the talented independent people from the food industry out there, who work their socks off.

“In a fun way we can let people learn more about them and support their business, after all, customers who are familiar with your story tend to feel a stronger connection to your business.

“We are also very interested in hearing from any businesses who would like to get involved in sponsorship of the show, which is going to continue to grow its following.”

In her first four episodes Bianca was joined by Shamin Uddin, who runs The Paprika Club Indian restaurant in Leamington; Emily Hodgson, of Emi’s Little Bakery based in Leamington; Tatiana Kostova, of Tropical Brazil Foods in Coventry; and weight

management coach Nikki Ryan from Leamington.

The show marks the latest chapter on a journey of reinvention for the 43-year-old Brazilian-born mum-of-three, who walked away from a high-flying career in marketing in Rio de Janeiro – after falling in love with a Leamington man and resettling in Cubbington in 2009.

Despite huge transition in her life, the one constant has been her passion for cooking.

She started cooking for friends, hosted cooking classes in Warwick and even a pop-up restaurant in Kenilworth. Buoyed by the positive feedback - and a win on Channel Four’s Couples Come Dine With Me TV show - she launched herself as a private chef and reignited her entrepreneurial spirit with successful businesses – Fresh to Freeze, a pre-cooked food delivery business which thrived throughout the pandemic – and Bia’s Kitchen.

Now she is looking forward to sharing her passion with the wider adopted community she has come to love.

Next up for the Bia’s Kitchen Show spotlight are Banh mi ca phe Vietnamese street food; Scratch Cook Social, a new pop-up dining and personal chef business and Mari-Carmen, Specialist women’s Health & Fitness coach, all based in Leamington.

And Bianca is already planning the release of the first in a series of books later this year, compiling some of her guests’ best recipes, the profits from which will support two causes close to her heart – post-natal depression and mental health.