Leamington chicken restaurant wins awards at 'world's largest wings event'

The Magic Wingdom's award-winning team at Wingfest in Birmingham. Picture supplied.

A Leamington chicken restaurant has won two awards at an event described as ‘the world’s largest wings festival’.

The Magic Wingdom, which opened in Dormer Place in 2021, wons Judges Awards for the Best Buffalo and Best Wild Wing categories at Wingfest, which took place in Birmingham last weekend.

There were 21 of the countries best ‘Wingslingers’ competing at the event.

The awards won at Wingfest by The Magic Wingdom. Picture supplied.

Owners Sam Cornwall-Jones & Frankie Griffiths were both “blown away” by the wins.

They said: “It’s great to have such national recognition during such a difficult time for hospitality and it will hopefully raise our profile in the town.”

The Wingdom is open from Tuesday to Friday between 5.30pm and 9.30pm & Saturdays from noon to 9.30pm.

It will have a stall at the Leamington Food Festival on September 10 and 11.