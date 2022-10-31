Festive celebrations are set to begin slightly earlier this year in Leamington.

Leamington will be the first town in the district to host its Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday (November 6) with the festivities forming part of the Diwali and Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab celebrations.

The fun starts with a yuletide market from 10am.

The stage outside the town hall will feature live music, a Kirtan from the Gurdwara Sahib and a reading for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab.

Shri Krishna Mandir will be putting on a Bollywood dance and Punjabi Ladies dance as part of the event.

The chair of the district council, Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, will light the Myton Hospice Tree of Light outside the town hall at 4pm, with the main lights being switched on at 5.30pm by the Mayor of Leamington Councillor Nick Wilkins and local boxing hero Lewis Williams, who won Gold in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games