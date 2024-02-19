Leamington Christmas presents appeal for children in Ukraine was a success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 1,000 Christmas presents were delivered to children in Ukraine thanks to an appeal held in Leamington.

In collaboration with the Sisters from the Congregation of St. Joseph, The Polish Centre in Leamington and LKQ Euro Car Parts’ appeal brought joy and warmth to children in the war torn country during the Christmas period for the second consecutive year.

Following weeks of anticipation, the much-awaited moment arrived when the Christmas presents reached their destination in Ukraine.

Children in Ukraine receiving their gifts from the Christmas appeal by the Leamington Polish Centre and KQ Euro Car Parts.

Each present, sent with love, was distributed to children in need, making a difference in their lives.

From toys to clothing to essential items, every gift played a significant role in raising the spirits of the young recipients.

Dawid Kozlowski , The Polish Centre’s secretary, said: "The smiles and laughter that ensued serve as a testament to the impact of collective generosity and goodwill.

“We are overjoyed to see the positive impact our Christmas presents appeal has had on the children in Ukraine.

"This initiative underscores our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, especially during the holiday season.

"The Polish Centre in Leamington and LKQ Euro Car Parts extends heartfelt gratitude to all individuals, organizations, and partners who contributed to this endeavour.