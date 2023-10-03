The dazzling event, which had more than 3,000 visitors last year, will again take place at All Saints’ Parish church.

The Leamington Christmas Tree Festival will make a dazzling return to the town later this year

The event, which had more than 3,000 visitors last year, will again take place at All Saints’ Parish church from December 9 to 17.

The festival will open with a relaxed morning from 12 to 3pm for visitors who would prefer a quieter and calmer experience, such as those with autism or special educational needs.

The judges for the Leamington Christmas Tree Festival 2023: Fr Christopher of All Saints' church, Mary Rhodes of BBC Midlands Today with Lianne Kirkman of Helping Hands. Picture supplied.

There will be prizes for most sparkly, best upcycled and the tree with the best back story.

The judges, BBC Presenter Mary Rhodes, Father Christopher from All Saints’ church and the chair of Warwick District Council Cllr Sidney Syson, will have a busy time selecting from the stunning creations.

Carole Sleight and David Clargo from Whittle Productions, the events company which is organising the festival, said: ‘We want to create a sparklyfestive event in a spectacular location and at the same time promote a wonderful cross section of not-for-profit organisations and local businesses.”

The 5-foot potted trees are supplied by Smith’s Nurseries in Baginton and when you sponsor one its yours to keep or gift on.

The trees cost £40 for a charity or not for profit and £60 for a business.

The Enchanted Tea Rooms will again be sponsoring a large memory tree where visitors can dedicate a message to a loved one.

This year the festival will be fundraising for local charity Helping Hands which has sponsored two trees to represent their Esther project - which supports women in the community who are facing challenges such as domestic abuse or homelessness - and the support group for vulnerable men Elijah’s Rest.

Lianne Kirkman, Director of Helping hands says ‘We are delighted to be taking part as it’s an opportunity to meet and engage with people and talk about the work we do at Helping Hands supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Entry to the festival is £2, under 18’s entry is free