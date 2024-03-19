Leamington college students give massages to patients at Warwick Hospital frailty ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at a Leamington college are giving local hospital patients makeovers with a twist as part of their vocational studies.

Instead of eyebrows and blow-drys, students from Royal Leamington Spa College have been offering hand and arm massages to elderly patients on the frailty wards at Warwick Hospital and Leamington Spa Hospital.

The massages have worked wonders for their recipients whilst also providing invaluable hands-on experience for the Level 1 students applying them.

Level 1 student Alice Cooksey performs a massage. Picture supplied.

Alice Cooksey, 16, excelled in her first hospital visit to the point she was asked to sign up as an ambassador for Kissing It Better, the charity that facilitates the scheme alongside Royal Leamington Spa College, which is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group).

“I really enjoyed it. Especially the way it makes the patients feel better. It was really nice to see a smile on their faces when we left,” said Alice.

Kissing It Better discussed the idea of hospital placements with WCG soon after the healthcare charity and training provider launched six years ago.

They proved a massive success all round and continue to be well received.

Two more field trips will be held later this academic year to ensure all 22 Level 1 hair and beauty students at Royal Leamington Spa College get to experience and benefit from them.

All Level 1 students have also been offered the opportunity to do voluntary work in the holidays.

Frances Blakeman, salon supervisor at Royal Leamington Spa College, said: “The last time we visited, the outlook of our students changed dramatically.

"They were quite scared and nervous when we got there.

“By the time we finished they came away with real confidence and were really quite happy.

"Our students have gained communication skills and a change in environment from the classroom as well.

“It’s the soft skills we’re trying to improve on so that they can progress on to Level 2.

"It’s really helped our students in that area.”

It’s not just the learners who get something from the sessions.

“The patients love it too,” Frances added. “It’s nice for them to have a change and someone

different to chat to, especially if they’ve been in there for quite a while.

“They learn about who we are at the college and what the students are doing as part of their

studies.”