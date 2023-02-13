Leamington college students highlight the role they played in a Commonwealth Games project

College students recently showcased the role they played in a Commonwealth Games project at an event in Leamington.

Level 3 Visual Communication students from Royal Leamington Spa College (part of WCG) were invited to present at the Global Leamington Book Launch regarding their involvement with Leamington History Group, which include contributing to the book, designing flyers and photography.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They highlighted the role they played in the creation of a leaflet for the Commonwealth Trail in the town during Birmingham 2022.

From left to right – Erin Bailey, Irene Tsiampakou and George Gulliver at the launch of Global Leamington. Photo by Allan Jennings.

They also captured photos for use in the leaflet and saw their photographs showcased at an exhibition in the Arts Trail Gallery in the Royal Priors.

Students headed out around the town as part of the curriculum-linked community project to capture photographs of historical buildings and locations linked to Leamington’s Commonwealth connections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of the photos have been published in the recently launched Global Leamington book by the Leamington History Group.

Students were invited to the book launch and presented to Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins and an audience of more than 60 guests, many of whom had also contributed to the book.

Erin Bailey, 17, from Kenilworth, was present at the book launch and was also involved with the project.

She said: “It was good to have an active brief to respond to and understand how it feels to work for a client.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We had some really good feedback from our presentation and it was great to see our photos published in the book too.”

George Gulliver, 18, from Leamington, added: “We spoke in the presentation about our creative process and how we created the work.

“It was a good challenge to have the responsibility of having to hit a deadline and the project helped to build our understanding of how to work in a wider design team.

"We would like to thank Leamington History Group for the opportunity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Irene Tsiampakou, who leads the Level 3 Visual Communication course said: “We would like to thank Leamington History Group for engaging our students in this project.

"The experience they have gained from working on a real-world brief, working within a design team and having to hit deadlines will be invaluable as they move forward in their careers.