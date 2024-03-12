Leamington community hub launches free seated exercise classes for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington community hub is now offering free seated exercise classes.

The chair-based exercise sessions, taking place at Lillington Community Pantry are aimed at people who have reduced mobility.

This may include adults over the age of 60 or individuals who have a health condition, such as osteoarthritis, type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease or dementia.

However, anyone who would like to experience a gentle, low-impact workout is welcome too.

The community hub, which is run by Feed The Hungry UK, has teamed up with leisure operator Everyone Active and Warwick District Council to co-ordinate the new sessions.

Adam Mundy, regional contract activity and wellbeing manager for Everyone Active, said: “We are pleased to launch these free, accessible exercise classes to support the local community in staying active.

“Exercise is vital for our physical and mental wellbeing, but for those with reduced mobility, it can be difficult – and sometimes impossible – to find an activity that is suitable for them.

"Seated exercise is a brilliant alternative.”

Councillor Jim Sinnott, community and leisure portfolio holder for Warwick District Council, added: “Keeping our community fit and active is one of the Council’s top priorities.

"We therefore welcome this opportunity for local people with restricted mobility to take part in these free sessions, which are not only beneficial to physical health, but can also promote companionship and conversation.”

The classes take place every Friday at 11am.