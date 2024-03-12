Warwick charity launches indoor bowling for older residents looking for a new hobby

Pictured left to right: Simon Pargeter, Cherylynne Harrison, and Allan Bailey get ready for new indoor bowling at The Gap in Warwick. Photo supplied

A new indoor bowling group to support older people’s health and mobility – and a chance to socialise and meet new people – is starting in Warwick this week.

The new short-mat bowls session for beginners and intermediates is aimed at adults over 60 looking for a fun, gentle hobby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will run on Friday mornings from 10am to 12 noon and costs £2 a session.

The bowling will take place in the main hall at The Gap community centre and no prior experience is required, all participants need to bring is a pair of flat clean shoes to change into.

Short mat bowls is an indoor variation on lawn bowls in which players in teams of four score points by rolling a heavy ball along a flat surface to get their bowls nearer to the jack (the target ball) than their opponents.

The new session will have two short mat bowling lanes, funded by Sport England’s Small Grants Programme, supported by the National Lottery, part of Sport England’s aim to get more people physically active in their communities.

The bowling also meets The Gap charity’s outcomes of helping older people have a better quality of life, increased companionship, improved physical health, mobility and mental health and wellbeing, and to stay independent for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friday sessions will be led by Volunteer Allan Bailey who has more than 15 years’ bowling experience.

Allan said: “I’m thrilled to be helping The Gap launch the new bowling sessions because I love the sport.

"It’s very friendly and you can play even if you have health conditions such as Dementia, Parkinsons, or if you’re in your 90’s, although please check with your doctor first.

"It’s brilliant it’s indoors because it means you can play all year round no matter the weather, and it gets you out of the house. It could kick-start a whole new hobby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gap’s older adults co-ordinator Cherylynne Harrison said: “We’re really excited to be launching short mat indoor bowling in Warwick.

"We’re looking forward to helping older people find community togetherness and become more active by doing something fun.

"Thanks to Sport England for the funding and the volunteers at Whitnash Short Mat Bowls Club who’ve shared their expertise to help us set this up.”

The Gap charity has been running older adults’ activities for more than 20 years from its community centre on the Percy estate in North Warwick and the indoor bowling will be the newest activity in its Gap Goldies weekly programme for over 60’s.

This also includes Computer Café IT support on Mondays at The Gap, Memory Café for Dementia sufferers and carers on Mondays at All Saints Church, Live Life seated exercise and social group on Tuesdays at The Gap, two-course Lunch Club and Bingo on Wednesdays at The Gap, Knit ‘n’ Natter coffee morning on Thursdays at The Gap, and ActiviTea social group on Thursdays at St Paul’s Church.

To join the bowling contact Allan Bailey on 07722444853 or email: [email protected]