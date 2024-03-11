Popular Warwick pub relaunches with new name paying tribute to town’s own legendary hero

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Warwick pub is relaunching with a new name paying tribute to the town’s very own historic hero.

The Gold Cup Inn and Jambavan Restaurant has been officially renamed as The Guy of Warwick Pub and Kitchen, in recognition of the historic town’s own legend of the same name, dubbed ‘England’s Forgotten Hero’.

The site of the new The Guy of Warwick Pub and Kitchen, which is due to open this month. Photo shows the site when it was the Jambavan restaurant. Photo by Google Streetview and logo supplied

The relaunch is the result of a collaboration with the Guy of Warwick Society.

The group is dedicated to keeping the stories alive of Guy of Warwick – a 10th century English hero who travelled the world on a series of daring adventures to impress the Earl of Warwick’s daughter Lady Felice.

That task will now be helped by the relaunch of the Guy of Warwick Pub and Kitchen, which will offer a unique dining experience as well as lending its name to the town’s famous hero and dedicated in a bid to help keep his tales of bravery and adventure alive.

The launch event on March 20 at the Castle Street venue, will feature a visit from Guy of Warwick himself on horseback thanks to local entertainers the Knights of Middle England who are helping bring the legend alive.

The Guy of Warwick Pub and Kitchen logo. Photo supplied

Peter Knell, secretary at the Guy of Warwick Society, said: “The Guy of Warwick Pub and Kitchen is a tribute to our town’s rich heritage, offering a unique experience where history and culinary excellence converge.

"This fantastic pub is not just serving great drinks and food, it’s fostering a deeper connection to Warwick’s unique past, and one of England’s most famous medieval heroes.

“This venture is not just a win for the business and the Guy of Warwick Society; it’s a boon for the town of Warwick promoting local history and enriching Warwick’s social fabric.”

At the relaunch, the new restaurant will also showcase its food, including locally sourced steaks as well as gourmet burgers.

The menu will also include seasonal salads and continue to offer curries from the same chef previously at Jambavan.

Owner Mashuk Miah said: “The Guy of Warwick Pub and Kitchen will offer a high-quality dining experience delighting your palate with our carefully crafted menu combining locally sourced steakhouse favourites and home-cooked Indian dishes.

"We are pleased to partner with the Guy of Warwick society, creating a unique dining atmosphere where we keep the legend of Guy alive.”

A highlight of the launch will be an appearance from Guy of Warwick on horseback, played by Karl Ude-Martinez, a professional actor, TV presenter and expert horseman.

Karl is owner of local company, The Knights of Middle England and KOME Entertainment, but has starred on the stage and screen in a range of high-profile shows, including the Merry Wives of Windsor at the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), as well as the BBC’s Keeping Up Appearances and Battlefield Britain, plus several films.

Karl said: “I’m looking forward to returning to the role of Guy of Warwick, bringing this local legend back to life and championing another great addition to the town I call home.”

The new opening is not the only place where Guy of Warwick is brought to life – there is a dedicated trail available for tourists and locals to learn all about the legendary figure while exploring the town.

The Guy of Warwick trail takes visitors on a tour of Warwick town centre, accompanied by an audio story of his life.

The trail, which can be downloaded through the society’s website, is also available in paper format from the Visitor Information Centre in Warwick.

It provides a map of nine locations in the town where QR codes are depicted on posters in the windows of shops and businesses.