Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Leamington company manager among team who walked miles for cancer charity

Andrew Kay, of Squab Leamington, and two of his fellow managers from the self-storage company’s other sites, walked 27-miles in aid of Maggie’s.
By Oliver Williams
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Leamington company manager was part of a small team who out their best foot forward to raise money for a cancer charity.

Self-Storage Managers Andrew Kay of Squab Leamington, Kelsey Carter, of Squab Evesham and Rob Sharp of Squab Rubery have raised £2,666 for Maggie’s after taking on a 27-mile sponsored walk from the Evesham to Leamington sites.

The charity supports individuals and families fighting cancer and is close to the hearts of the Squab senior management team.

Most Popular
Rob Sharp, Kelsey Carter and Andrew Kay during the challenge. Picture supplied.Rob Sharp, Kelsey Carter and Andrew Kay during the challenge. Picture supplied.
Rob Sharp, Kelsey Carter and Andrew Kay during the challenge. Picture supplied.
Read More
Warwick Castle welcomes new baby owl to its birds of prey team - here's how you ...

The total amount raised was boosted by a raffle held during a celebratory barbecue at the end of the challenge, which was held at the Leamington site in Harbury Lane.

One of the main raffle prizes was an afternoon tea for two donated by neighbouring Mallory Court Hotel.

Related topics:Leamington