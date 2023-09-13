Leamington company manager among team who walked miles for cancer charity
A Leamington company manager was part of a small team who out their best foot forward to raise money for a cancer charity.
Self-Storage Managers Andrew Kay of Squab Leamington, Kelsey Carter, of Squab Evesham and Rob Sharp of Squab Rubery have raised £2,666 for Maggie’s after taking on a 27-mile sponsored walk from the Evesham to Leamington sites.
The charity supports individuals and families fighting cancer and is close to the hearts of the Squab senior management team.
The total amount raised was boosted by a raffle held during a celebratory barbecue at the end of the challenge, which was held at the Leamington site in Harbury Lane.
One of the main raffle prizes was an afternoon tea for two donated by neighbouring Mallory Court Hotel.