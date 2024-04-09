Leamington couple celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary at same venue they had their reception 60 years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington couple have celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary at the same venue where their wedding reception was held 60 years ago.

Janet and Brian Hartshorne celebrated the milestone at Victoria House last Thursday (April 4).

A collage of photographs from the Hartshorne's wedding 60 years ago and their diamond wedding celebration last week (Thursday April 4).

They set up home in Lillington and have three children - Martyn and identical twins Delia and Debra.