Leamington couple celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary at same venue they had their reception 60 years ago

Janet and Brian Hartshorne celebrated the milestone at Victoria House last Thursday (April 4).
By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:13 BST
Janet and Brian Hartshorne celebrated the milestone at Victoria House last Thursday (April 4).

A collage of photographs from the Hartshorne's wedding 60 years ago and their diamond wedding celebration last week (Thursday April 4).A collage of photographs from the Hartshorne's wedding 60 years ago and their diamond wedding celebration last week (Thursday April 4).
A collage of photographs from the Hartshorne's wedding 60 years ago and their diamond wedding celebration last week (Thursday April 4).
They set up home in Lillington and have three children - Martyn and identical twins Delia and Debra.

They lived and worked in Leamington for all of their married lives until recently moving near their daughters in Southam.

