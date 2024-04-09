Leamington couple celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary at same venue they had their reception 60 years ago
Janet and Brian Hartshorne celebrated the milestone at Victoria House last Thursday (April 4).
They set up home in Lillington and have three children - Martyn and identical twins Delia and Debra.
They lived and worked in Leamington for all of their married lives until recently moving near their daughters in Southam.