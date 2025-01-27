Leamington couple who saved their newborn son's life are raising funds for Warwick Hospital's baby care unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington couple who saved the life of their three-day-old baby thanks to attending CPR classes are now raising money for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just three days after their son Lenny was born, Ricky Newcombe found himself performing CPR on the baby after his wife Olivia found him unresponsive and not breathing in the middle of the night.

After the longest six and a half minutes of their lives, Lenny finally took a breath just as paramedics arrived on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no doubt that Ricky’s actions saved Lenny’s life that night.

Olivia and Ricky Newcombe with their baby son Lenny. Pictures supplied.

After the ordeal, Lenny spent several days at the baby unit where he had tests and received treatment.

He is now on the road to recovery.

Olivia said: “As a family, we cannot begin to thank the team on SCBU enough.

"They were incredibly kind, hardworking and went above and beyond to make sure our boy had what he needed.

"Funding in the hospital is tight.

"The team rely on donations and help where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The SCBU staff spend their own time raising money for the unit where they can- continuing to go above and beyond for the babies in their care.

"We would really like to be able to give something back to the people who helped to save our Lenny’s life.

"Therefore, this year Ricky is running the London Marathon.

"All donations received are going to the Warwick Hospital Special Care Baby Unit.

"We would be incredibly grateful for any contributions to be able to give back to such a truly wonderful team.

To make a donation to the cause visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lennys-story