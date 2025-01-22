Leamington parents saved their three-day-old baby after taking first aid class

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington couple have shared the story of how they saved the life of their three-day-old baby to encourage others to learn CPR.

Olivia and Ricky Newcombe hoped they would never have to use the techniques they had practised during their recent Mini First Aid class.

However, just three days after their son Lenny was born, Ricky found himself performing CPR on the baby after Olivia found him unresponsive and not breathing in the middle of the night.

After the longest six and a half minutes of their lives, Lenny finally took a breath just as paramedics arrived on the scene.

Olivia and Lenny. Picture supplied.

There is no doubt that Ricky’s actions saved Lenny’s life that night.

Mysteriously, Olivia had been what she can only describe as “physically pulled” out of sleep to find Lenny floppy and lifeless.

Recovering from a caesarean section, she was unable to deliver CPR herself so Ricky stepped into action.

She said: “Ricky was amazing and went into fight mode, whereas I had completely gone into freeze mode.

"It was the worst experience of my entire life.

"Nothing prepares you, ever, for having to witness your three-day-old baby not breathing.

"We had waited so long for our little miracle, we'd had two days of pure joy and I was terrified that I was going to lose him.”

Olivia is sharing the couple’s story to make sure every parent learns lifesaving CPR.

She said: “The main message that we want to get across is that you always think that something like this will never happen to you, but in the awful circumstance that it does, you need to be prepared in order to save your child's life.

"We attended our Mini First Aid course thinking that we would only have to use the skills when Lenny was older, however, three days in we had to think fast and apply what we'd been taught.

"I try not to question why this happened because I know that I will never get an answer.

"I just need to appreciate and be thankful every day that thanks to what we were taught at Mini First Aid we were able to step in and save our little boy's life - and for that we will both be forever grateful.”