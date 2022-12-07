A Leamington-based beer brand is celebrating supermarket success after its brand new lager hit the shelves in Waitrose.

Leamington entrepreneur Surj Virk set up Empress Ale in 2016. Photo supplied

Empress Ale’s craft beers are already stocked in top restaurants across the country but the business has now added a lager to its range for the first time, with the new creation snapped up by the supermarket chain for sale across the country.

Advertisement

Leamington entrepreneur Surj Virk set up Empress Ale in 2016 and since then has grown it into a premium brand whose Pale Ale and IPA are stocked in some of the top hospitality venues across the country, including restaurants owned by top chefs Tom Kerridge and Jason Atherton, as well as local venues in the town including The Terrace, Oscar’s French Bistro, Bedford Street Bar and Jomo.

The company has now created a British-produced Pilsner-style Lager, which is gluten-free, organic and vegan and is now available in 273 Waitrose store. Photo supplied

Advertisement

The company has now created a British-produced Pilsner-style Lager, which is gluten-free, organic and vegan and is now available in 273 Waitrose stores.

Surj said: “Empress is hugely personal to me - it’s a British-made beer using old English recipes for inspiration, but also gives a nod to my Indian heritage and some personal tributes to members of my family.

Advertisement

“For me, Empress really is a true modern British brand and we’re delighted that our new, unique product - a pilsner-style lager - is being stocked by Waitrose.

Soon after its launch, it was served as a guest beer in the House of Commons Strangers’ Bar shortly, and since then has gone on to gain the seal of approval from an array of top chefs, bars and hospitality venues.

Advertisement

Like many businesses, Empress faced difficult times during the pandemic but has continued to grow, securing investment from Grenville Turner, former chief executive of Countrywide PLC and former Zoopla board member, which has helped take it onto the next stage.

Surj added: “Our aim has always been to create a great-tasting British-made drink that pairs well with food and stands out from the crowd. We pride ourselves on using the best ingredients, sourced as locally as possible, to create a truly British beer.

Advertisement

“The fact that Waitrose has decided to stock our lager is testament to the great product we’ve made and we can’t wait for people to try it.