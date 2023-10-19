Register
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Leamington curry house named 'best Indian restaurant in the country' at awards

The family-run business Bombay in Regent Street won in the Best Restaurant category at the Curry Life Awards 2023 held recently in the West End.
By Oliver Williams
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leamington curry house Bombay has been named as ‘the best Indian restaurant in the country’ at a major awards ceremony.

The Family-run business in Regent Street won in the Best Restaurant category at the Curry Life Awards 2023 held recently in the West End.

Bombay restaurant has been in the Ahmed family for the last 40 years.

Most Popular
Iftahara Ahmed and Iftehar Ahmed outside Bombay in Regent Street, Leamington. Picture supplied.Iftahara Ahmed and Iftehar Ahmed outside Bombay in Regent Street, Leamington. Picture supplied.
Iftahara Ahmed and Iftehar Ahmed outside Bombay in Regent Street, Leamington. Picture supplied.

It is currently owned and managed by father and daughter team Iftehar and Nissa Ahmed who, in-turn, took over from Nissa’s grandfather and uncles, Ahmed, Kamal and Anwar, who opened the restaurant in 1979.

Leamington resident Iftehar said: “It feels fantastic to have won this award and to be recognised for the food and service we provide in the area."

Read More
Award-winning wildlife cameraman Doug Allan is bringing his show to Leamington n...

The Curry Life Awards 2023, which took place on 15 October, celebrated the elite in the UK's multi-billion-pound curry industry and featured 44awards across five categories: Editor's Choice, Best Restaurant, Best Takeaway, Best Chef and Best Recommended Restaurant.

Iftehar Ahmed and Iftahara Ahmed collect the award for Bombay in the Best Restaurant category at The Curry Life Awards 2023. Picture supplied.Iftehar Ahmed and Iftahara Ahmed collect the award for Bombay in the Best Restaurant category at The Curry Life Awards 2023. Picture supplied.
Iftehar Ahmed and Iftahara Ahmed collect the award for Bombay in the Best Restaurant category at The Curry Life Awards 2023. Picture supplied.

The awards attracted an audience of more than 500 including beer magnate Lord Karan Bilimoria, who founded Cobra Beer.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lord Bilimoria said: "I congratulate the award winners.

"Everyone who was on the stage has made sacrifices and worked hard.

"Your achievements inspire all of us, particularly younger people, to aspire and achieve themselves."

For more information about the Curry Life Awards visit http://currylifeawards.com/

For more information about Bombay visit https://www.bombayleamington.co.uk/

Related topics:LeamingtonWest End
Register
Follow us