Leamington curry house named 'best Indian restaurant in the country' at awards

Leamington curry house Bombay has been named as ‘the best Indian restaurant in the country’ at a major awards ceremony.

The Family-run business in Regent Street won in the Best Restaurant category at the Curry Life Awards 2023 held recently in the West End.

Bombay restaurant has been in the Ahmed family for the last 40 years.

Iftahara Ahmed and Iftehar Ahmed outside Bombay in Regent Street, Leamington. Picture supplied.

It is currently owned and managed by father and daughter team Iftehar and Nissa Ahmed who, in-turn, took over from Nissa’s grandfather and uncles, Ahmed, Kamal and Anwar, who opened the restaurant in 1979.

Leamington resident Iftehar said: “It feels fantastic to have won this award and to be recognised for the food and service we provide in the area."

The Curry Life Awards 2023, which took place on 15 October, celebrated the elite in the UK's multi-billion-pound curry industry and featured 44awards across five categories: Editor's Choice, Best Restaurant, Best Takeaway, Best Chef and Best Recommended Restaurant.

Iftehar Ahmed and Iftahara Ahmed collect the award for Bombay in the Best Restaurant category at The Curry Life Awards 2023. Picture supplied.

The awards attracted an audience of more than 500 including beer magnate Lord Karan Bilimoria, who founded Cobra Beer.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lord Bilimoria said: "I congratulate the award winners.

"Everyone who was on the stage has made sacrifices and worked hard.

"Your achievements inspire all of us, particularly younger people, to aspire and achieve themselves."

For more information about the Curry Life Awards visit http://currylifeawards.com/