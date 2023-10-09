Leamington cyber security specialists awarded for helping former armed forces personnel to find new jobs

Risk Evolves has been recognised by the Armed Forces Covenant, a government scheme in which businesses sign up to a commitment to support veterans and where possible, go above and beyond in helping them with employment in civilian life.

A Leamington cyber security company has won a major award for its work in supporting armed forces personnel to find new jobs when they leave the services.

A third of Risk Evolves’ nine members of staff are ex-army personnel.

L to R) Alex Murphy, Risk Evolves and British Army Veteran (Intelligence Corps). Lieutenant Colonel K E Spiers OBE TD (R ANGLIAN), Head of UK Engagement Centre, Helen Barge (MD Risk Evolves), Phillip Davies, Risk Evolves & British Army Veteran (Royal Logistics Corps). Image supplied.

Director, Helen Barge took a personal interest in the scheme when her brother Michael, a former soldier left the army after twenty-six years.

She said: “The only time my brother said he was scared was when his time came to leave the army.

"He told me the thought of losing his army family, his friends, his job and starting a new way of life was the most terrifying thing he had ever had to do.

My commitment to giving people like my brother a chance is incredibly important to me and that’s why I became involved with the scheme.”

Alex Murphy, a former corporal in the army intelligence corps, is one of the veterans who now works for Risk Evolves.

He said: “There are so many questions we ask ourselves when we leave the military about where our place is in the civilian world. Will I fit in, will I be able to find work, will I get the chance to use my skills in a meaningful way?

“Risk Evolves has the same standards and values which the armed forces hold dear in providing that helping hand and supporting people like me into the unknown i.e. the civilian workplace.

"Helen has helped me understand the skills I learned in the military are transferrable and meaningful and we do have a place outside of service life.”

Risk Evolves’ commitment also includes a week’s mentoring scheme for ex-service personnel who are about to transition to civilian life so they can understand the difference in the way businesses work compared with the day to day operations of the armed forces.

Ms Barge said: “A strong work ethic, adaptability and reliability are embedded in those who served in the military. These are skills which are highly transferrable. All we have to do is teach them the commercial side of how businesses operate.

“The veterans who work at Risk Evolves have come with a background of information security, health and safety and risk management and are a perfect fit. I would highly recommend employers looking for dependable hard-working members of staff to consider ex-service personnel and to join the Armed Forces Covenant to give back to those who served.”

Risk Evolves has been presented with the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award through the Covenant’s Employers Recognition Scheme.