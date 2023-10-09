Register
Warwick girls' football team to play three matches in a row for mental health charity

Warwick Juniors Angels Girls will be holding a football fundraising event in which they will play three matches – one league game, one against their parents and another against their friends.
By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
Players for a Warwick girls football team are raising money for a charity which supports young people with mental health issues.

Warwick Juniors Angels Girls will hold a football fundraising event in which they will play three matches – one league game, one against their parents and another against their friends.

They will be raising funds for Young Minds Matter and team funds.

Coach Jack Sidgwick said: “We feel very passionate in raising awareness of mental health in children and young people, and raising money for such a great cause will hopefully encourage more people seek the required help/support.”

The event will take lace at Warwickshire Council Sports Ground in Myton Road on Saturday October 14 from noon to 3pm.

To donate visit https://shorturl.at/fhuF3