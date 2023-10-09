Warwick girls' football team to play three matches in a row for mental health charity
Players for a Warwick girls football team are raising money for a charity which supports young people with mental health issues.
Warwick Juniors Angels Girls will hold a football fundraising event in which they will play three matches – one league game, one against their parents and another against their friends.
They will be raising funds for Young Minds Matter and team funds.
Coach Jack Sidgwick said: “We feel very passionate in raising awareness of mental health in children and young people, and raising money for such a great cause will hopefully encourage more people seek the required help/support.”
The event will take lace at Warwickshire Council Sports Ground in Myton Road on Saturday October 14 from noon to 3pm.
To donate visit https://shorturl.at/fhuF3