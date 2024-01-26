Leamington cycling coach becomes Bicycle Mayor of the Warwick district

Simon Storey, founder of the award-winning ‘The Bicycle Bus’ and Cycle Infinity CIC, has joined a global network of volunteers representing 137 cities in more than 30 countries as the Bicycle Mayor of the Warwick district. Photo supplied

A Leamington cycling coach has become the Bicycle Mayor of the Warwick district.

Simon will hold the title for two years. Photo supplied

Bicycle Mayors are independent and work with government, industry, activists, and residents to promote the benefits of cycling.

The mayors hold the title for two years – during which they focus on addressing the main barriers to increasing cycling in their areas.

Simon says his focus as Mayor for the Warwick district will be to “be the voice of the common cyclist, helping to shape change with infrastructure, safety, accessibility and ultimately normalise cycling as a form of transport for everyone”.

Simon added that he is “really looking forward to working closely with council officials, campaign groups, all cyclists and the wider community to change the Warwick district for the better.”

Councillor Ian Davison, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “On behalf of the council I would like to congratulate Simon on his appointment as the district’s first Bicycle Mayor.

"All political parties on the council endorse his new role to promote cycling across the district. We look forward to collaborative initiatives to improve cycle safety and encourage more residents of all ages to enjoy the benefits of pedal power.”

The role of Bicycle Mayor was inaugurated in 2016 by BYCS, an Amsterdam-based social enterprise, to create relationships between government and civil society when promoting cycling for transportation and amplify the voices of community leaders in this effort.

As interest in the position grew, a network was born in order to encourage collaboration, transnational solidarity, and to share common challenges and solutions on a global scale.

As part of the network, Bicycle Mayors receive resources and training as well as opportunities to work with other Bicycle Mayors.