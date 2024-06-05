Leamington diver to lead expedition to wreck of First World War ship on which his distant relative died

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington diver will lead an exhibition to the wreck of a First World War ship on which his distant relative died.

Peter Draper and a group of 11 other members of the Leamington & Warwick Sub-Aqua Club are heading to Gosport at the end of June where they will dive 30-metres down to the seabed off the Isle of Wight to the wreck of the minesweeping trawler HMT Apley.

The Apley was lost on December 6, 1917, when she struck a mine laid by a German U-boat.

Eleven of her crew of 17 lost their lives, including Peter’s third cousin Frederick Walker - the 24-year-old Royal Naval reserve wireless telegraph operator on board.

Top: The Leamington & Warwick Sub-Aqua Club (Peter Draper is at the back wearing blue braces). Bottom: The HMT Apley. Pictures supplied.

The wreck has lain largely undisturbed for more than 100 years.

Peter said: “I have dived many wrecks over the years and many of those were casualties of war and to me the interest in wreck diving is the back story to each one - how did they end up here? what were they doing? where were they going? who was on board?

"So it does feel especially poignant to be diving a wreck on which a family member died and Frederick Walker was from a generation which, for me, doesn’t feel so long ago.

"He was my Granny’s cousin, so the same generation as my grandparents.

Members of the Leamington & Warwick Sub-Aqua Club in training. Picture supplied.

"It is quite possible that, had he survived, I would perhaps have met him at a family celebration.

“So we will, when we are moored over the wreck that claimed 11 lives in a conflict that claimed millions of deaths, take a few minutes to reflect on their sacrifice and remember them."

The expedition, funded by the British Sub Aqua Jubilee Trust, will attempt to confirm that it is indeed the Apley and provide a contemporary description of the wreck today.

The HMT Apley. Picture supplied.

There are estimated to be 1,100 WW1 wrecks off the South coast of England alone.

The findings from this expedition will be fed back to the Maritime Archaeology Trust whose Heritage Lottery Fund supported project, ‘The Forgotten Wrecks of the First World War’, has produced an accessible database that provides information regarding these shipwrecks.