Leamington driver has delivered over one million parcels during his 40 years with Yodel

Sarwan Singh from Leamington is celebrating having worked as a delivery driver for Yodel for 40 years. Picture courtesy of Barry Mellor Photography.

A Leamington driver is celebrating 40 years in the business – and delivering over one million parcels across the area.

Sarwan Singh has recently won an Institute of Couriers’ National Courier Award for the remarkable delivery landmark.

He first joined the business in 1982 as a delivery driver for the Leamington depot, where he was delivering parcels to homes across Oxfordshire.

In celebration of Sarwan’s achievement, his colleagues presented him with £1,000 in shopping vouchers.

Sarwan said: “My colleagues and I have always worked together to do the best job possible, and I have enjoyed how the job has developed over my 40 years here.

"I am always meeting new people with interesting stories and no one day is ever the same.

"I have made life-long friends while being here, who I will always keep in contact with.”

Warren Fletcher, depot manager at Yodel, added: “Sarwan is a highly valued member of the team at Leamington who is popular with colleagues and customers alike.

"He always makes time to support others and takes pride in ensuring everything is done to the highest standard.

