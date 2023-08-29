Leamington edition of Monopoly due to be released soon - and here's how you could get the very first copy
The Leamington edition of Monopoly is due to be released soon - and there’s a chance for someone to be win the first copy.
Winning Moves UK, the makers of the official Monopoly game, has announced it is searching for a VIP to receive the very first, Monopoly: Royal Leamington Spa Edition, which will be signed at the game’s launch in October.
Fans can enter the VIP contest by writing an entry responding to “Why I Love Royal Leamington Spa” in 25 words or less.
Entries can also be submitted via visual formats. Poems, ditties, and one-liners will all be judged equally.
“The most inventive and creative entry will win,” says Ella Gibbs at Winning Moves UK.
Leamington was picked from the West Midlands ahead of towns including Warwick, Solihull, Gloucester and Telford to have a set based on it to mark the Coronation of King Charles III earlier this year.
The special edition of game will feature landmarks replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’ from the classic game.
Earlier this year, the public was invited to suggest landmarks and favourite locations to feature in the game. At the time the Pump Rooms were reported as ‘hugely’ popular amongst the public to star in the game.
Ella added: “We are keeping everything under our hats until the launch. Our monopoly hats! All will be revealed at October’s launch.”
The game is scheduled to hit shops on October 27.
Entries for the VIP Contest can be submitted to: [email protected] and people have until 23.59pm on September 15 to enter.