Leamington estate agents creates events calendar for summer family fun
The team at Winkworth, based at Regent Grove, have carefully curated the calendar to cover events throughout July and August.
The dates and events listed are as follows:
July
6th - Family Day at Warwick Schools Foundation Summer Festival, Warwick School.
8th-14th Funfair at Pump Room Gardens.
11th-12th Gruffalo show at Royal Spa Centre
13th-21st Thor: Love & Thunder (12A) movie screening at Warwick University Arts Centre.
22nd Museum in The Park at St Nicholas Park, Warwick
24th Myton Hospice Inflatable 5k at University of Warwick
25th-28th Warwick Folk/Fringe Festival
28th Kenilworth food festival
August
1st History Team Tours at Warwick Castle
3rd-4th Art In The Park at Jephson’s Gardens
5th War of The Roses live at Warwick Castle
6th Air Hop Trampoline Jump
7th Family Fun day at Draycote Water
8th Art Cart Event at Leamington Spa Art and Gallery Museum.
11th Leamington Summer Festival on The Parade.
12th The Falconers Quest at Warwick Castle
13th The Castle Dungeon at Warwick Castle
14th The Legend of Trebuchet at Warwick Castle
15th Art Cart Event at Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum
17th Mighty Mornings at Vue Cinema Leamington Spa
22nd Art Cart Event at Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum
29th Art Cart Event at Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum
31st Eco Festival at Royal Pump Rooms.
A family treasure trail is also available for people to take part in throughout July and August.
Free printed colour copies of the map are available from the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington.