Leamington estate agents creates events calendar for summer family fun

A Leamington Estate Agents has helpfully published a calendar of events for families to enjoy this summer.

The team at Winkworth, based at Regent Grove, have carefully curated the calendar to cover events throughout July and August.

The dates and events listed are as follows:

July

6th - Family Day at Warwick Schools Foundation Summer Festival, Warwick School.

8th-14th Funfair at Pump Room Gardens.

11th-12th Gruffalo show at Royal Spa Centre

13th-21st Thor: Love & Thunder (12A) movie screening at Warwick University Arts Centre.

22nd Museum in The Park at St Nicholas Park, Warwick

24th Myton Hospice Inflatable 5k at University of Warwick

25th-28th Warwick Folk/Fringe Festival

28th Kenilworth food festival

August

1st History Team Tours at Warwick Castle

3rd-4th Art In The Park at Jephson’s Gardens

5th War of The Roses live at Warwick Castle

6th Air Hop Trampoline Jump

7th Family Fun day at Draycote Water

8th Art Cart Event at Leamington Spa Art and Gallery Museum.

11th Leamington Summer Festival on The Parade.

12th The Falconers Quest at Warwick Castle

13th The Castle Dungeon at Warwick Castle

14th The Legend of Trebuchet at Warwick Castle

15th Art Cart Event at Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum

17th Mighty Mornings at Vue Cinema Leamington Spa

22nd Art Cart Event at Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum

29th Art Cart Event at Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum

31st Eco Festival at Royal Pump Rooms.

A family treasure trail is also available for people to take part in throughout July and August.