Soldiers put in the miles on foot and bicycles for armed forces charity with Warwick office
Last Thursday (June 27) from 8am, Warwickshire police officer Scott Caswell, the armed forces lead for the force who has served in the military either as a regular or reservist for 32 years, and his friend and fellow army veteran Cobi Baskerville headed along the Miners Path and trekked 9.2 miles to the summit of Mount Snowdon and back both carrying Bergen backpacks weighing 50kg.
Then, despite having to endure wind and rain on the first day of the three-day challenge, the pair ran and cycled 145 miles back to Warwick to finish at the Armed Forces Day event being held at Saint Nicholas Park on the Saturday (June 29) for about 12pm.
They were raising money and awareness of the charity Veterans Contact Point.
Scott said: “They are there to help and support veterans from all three services that reside within our community.
"The work that they do is outstanding and as such each year I conduct a crazy charity event to raise much needed money for them but to also raise their profile.
"The run and cycle back were really demanding with the rain, constant hills, blisters and changing over from running to cycling on our bodies.
"So far, we have raised just under £1,500.”
To find out more about Scott’s latest fundraising effort for armed forces charities and to make a donation click here https://shorturl.at/Su9uS