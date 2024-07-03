Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington pensioner has told the remarkable story of how he gave up drinking and fighting in his younger days, ‘found God’, started weight training at a gym in the town and can now deadlift 220kg – more than twice his own bodyweight.

Father of four and grandfather of 11, John Kelly, 73, played football for local teams including Potterton, Kenilworth Rangers and Leamington Hibernian up to the age of 47.

But he wanted to keep his legs strong so he started going to the gym and lifting heavy weights.

Now, he is often at The Workout Mill in Regent Place where he regularly impresses younger members with his feats of strength.

John Kelly, 73 and a member of The Workout Mill gym in Leamington, can deadlift 220kg. Photo by Mike Baker.

John said: “I want to show people that even if you get to a certain age you can still carry on - you don’t have to stop.

"Some of the younger lads at the gym have said they’re not able to lift the weight I can and they’re bigger than I am.

"It’s a lovely gym – the staff there are brilliant and the owner, Rich, is a wonderful guy.”

John, who still has a Geordie accent from growing up in Newcastle before he eventually came to live in Leamington when he was 18, grafted as a labourer for most of his life.

He laid the tracks for The Channel Tunnel – a job for which he earned £1,000 a week and received a medal.

He said he was known for getting into trouble in his younger days before he ‘found God’ about 27 years ago and joined the congregation at Christ Church in Priory Terrace.

John said: “These days I’d rather just give somebody a hug”.

Richard Gozdecki, a three-time bodybuilding world champion and the owner of The Workout Mill, said: “There aren’t many members at the Workout Mill who haven’t encountered John.

"His energy is electric and infectious.

"John encourages all of our members on a daily basis and sees the best in everyone, telling me ‘this guy is a future bodybuilder’ all the time.

"When he’s not being the biggest ‘hype man’ he’s pounding the iron and lifting some incredible weights – not just for his age, but for any age.