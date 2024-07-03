Supergrandad: Meet the Leamington pensioner who can deadlift 220kg
and live on Freeview channel 276
Father of four and grandfather of 11, John Kelly, 73, played football for local teams including Potterton, Kenilworth Rangers and Leamington Hibernian up to the age of 47.
But he wanted to keep his legs strong so he started going to the gym and lifting heavy weights.
Now, he is often at The Workout Mill in Regent Place where he regularly impresses younger members with his feats of strength.
John said: “I want to show people that even if you get to a certain age you can still carry on - you don’t have to stop.
"Some of the younger lads at the gym have said they’re not able to lift the weight I can and they’re bigger than I am.
"It’s a lovely gym – the staff there are brilliant and the owner, Rich, is a wonderful guy.”
John, who still has a Geordie accent from growing up in Newcastle before he eventually came to live in Leamington when he was 18, grafted as a labourer for most of his life.
He laid the tracks for The Channel Tunnel – a job for which he earned £1,000 a week and received a medal.
He said he was known for getting into trouble in his younger days before he ‘found God’ about 27 years ago and joined the congregation at Christ Church in Priory Terrace.
John said: “These days I’d rather just give somebody a hug”.
Richard Gozdecki, a three-time bodybuilding world champion and the owner of The Workout Mill, said: “There aren’t many members at the Workout Mill who haven’t encountered John.
"His energy is electric and infectious.
"John encourages all of our members on a daily basis and sees the best in everyone, telling me ‘this guy is a future bodybuilder’ all the time.
"When he’s not being the biggest ‘hype man’ he’s pounding the iron and lifting some incredible weights – not just for his age, but for any age.
"He’s a valued member and we look forward to the next ten years and seeing what he can lift.”