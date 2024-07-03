Video: watch remarkable Leamington pensioner John Kelly deadlift 220kg
Here is Leamington pensioner John Kelly performing the remarkable feat of deadlifting 220kg at the age of 73.
Father of four and grandfather of 11, John Kelly, 73, played football for local teams including Potterton, Kenilworth Rangers and Leamington Hibernian up to the age of 47.
But he wanted to keep his legs strong so he started going to the gym and lifting heavy weights.
Now, he is often at The Workout Mill in Regent Place where he regularly impresses younger members with his feats of strength.