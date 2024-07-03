Video: watch remarkable Leamington pensioner John Kelly deadlift 220kg

By Oliver Williams
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Here is Leamington pensioner John Kelly performing the remarkable feat of deadlifting 220kg at the age of 73.

Father of four and grandfather of 11, John Kelly, 73, played football for local teams including Potterton, Kenilworth Rangers and Leamington Hibernian up to the age of 47.

Read More
Supergrandad: Meet the Leamington pensioner who can deadlift 220kg

But he wanted to keep his legs strong so he started going to the gym and lifting heavy weights.

Now, he is often at The Workout Mill in Regent Place where he regularly impresses younger members with his feats of strength.

Related topics:Leamington