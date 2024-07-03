Video: watch remarkable Leamington pensioner John Kelly deadlift 220kg

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is Leamington pensioner John Kelly performing the remarkable feat of deadlifting 220kg at the age of 73.

Father of four and grandfather of 11, John Kelly, 73, played football for local teams including Potterton, Kenilworth Rangers and Leamington Hibernian up to the age of 47.

But he wanted to keep his legs strong so he started going to the gym and lifting heavy weights.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...