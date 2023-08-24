Leamington farm to host inaugural harvest supper to mark 90th anniversary

Squab Hall Farm has been owned by the Evans family since 1933.

A Leamington farm is set to host a harvest supper to bring together members of the community and celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Squab Hall Farm is holding its harvest supper on September 23.

Emlyn Evans is preparing for Squab Hall Farm’s inaugural harvest supper. Photo supplied

The event will bring together members of the rural and non-rural community to mark the end of the harvest, as well as raise funds for The Farming Community Network, a charity which provides practical and pastoral support to farmers and their families.

Guests will be able to enjoy a feast of locally-sourced produce and drinks from Alcester-based Purity Brewing and Welcombe Hills Vineyard in Stratford.

There will also be entertainment including live music and an auction.

The event will mark 90 years of Squab Hall Farm, which has been owned and operated by the Evans family since 1933.

Originally a dairy farm, it has seen a number of changes over the years, with enterprises including poultry and crop storage, but is now 1,000 acres of owned and rented arable land.

One of the biggest changes at the farm was the diversification into domestic and commercial self-storage in the 1990s.

The Squab Storage brand has itself evolved, and now offers flexible workspaces and business support to SMEs, and has expanded to other sites. New sites in Bridgwater and Warwick are also set to launch at the end of 2023.

Emlyn Evans, a director at Squab, said: “The event will be about enjoying good music, good food and good company to mark the end of the harvest.

“Everyone will be seated on trestle tables so that parties of any size can come along, and we’re working hard to ensure that all of the food and drink being served is sourced as locally as possible.

“We’ll be raising funds for an extremely worthy charity which offers outreach and support to those in need within the rural community.

“The event will also celebrate our farm’s 90th birthday. I am incredibly proud of what the business has achieved over the years, and this event will be a fantastic way to mark this.

“It’s our very first harvest supper, and if it’s a success we hope to make it an annual event to bring the community together every year.”