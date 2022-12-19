Ewan David Wells, 64 of Main Street, Hunningham, admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to a sheep, failing to clean out the areas where his animals were housed and failing to protect his animals from pain, suffering, injury, and disease. The charges covered a period between November 2019 and May 2021. He will be sentenced in June next year

A Leamington Spa farmer has been prosecuted by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service.

At Coventry Magistrates Court on Wednesday December 7, Ewan David Wells , aged 64, of Main Street, Hunningham, near Leamington pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Advertisement

The charges covered a period between November 2019 and May 2021.

Latest News.

Advertisement

Wells caused unnecessary suffering to a sheep by failing to take appropriate action to promptly obtain veterinary attention or arrange for its humane destruction.

He also failed to clean out the areas where his animals were housed, resulting in a heavy accumulation of muck and slurry that in turn led to the contamination of food and water. He also failed to ensure there was adequate water provision.

Advertisement

Finally, he failed to protect his animals from pain, suffering, injury, and disease as there was barbed wire, rubbish, and scrap metal in areas which his animals had access to.

Advertisement

Wells has previous convictions for similar offences and over a number of years has received compliance inspection visits from Animal Health and Welfare agencies, who provided him with advice and assistance.