Leamington FC announces on-site parking charges on match days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leamington FC has announced on-site parking charges at the Your Co-Op Community Stadium on match days.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the club’s website, its board of directors has said: “Following much discussion and consideration the Board of Directors have made the decision to charge for on-site car parking on match days.

“Clearly having provided free parking (with exception of recent matches v Scunthorpe and Hereford) since the return of football in 2000 to Harbury Lane it is not one that we have taken lightly and has involved much debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The main factors are the cost of reparation work each year to the car park and training pitch plus additionally the damage to the training pitch when it has to be utilised for overflow car parking.

Leamington FC Club Badge

“Depending upon weather conditions when used for such a purpose there is the additional matter that this sometimes makes the training pitch unusable for short periods for both the Ladies and Mens First Teams and interferes with the match preparation of both teams.

“Through increased car sharing and provision of a Free Match Day Bus Service on Saturdays we hope to reduce the instances when the training pitch has to be utilised for car parking.

"The recent games versus Scunthorpe and Hereford showed that car sharing had a considerable impact in reducing the number of vehicles accessing the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We fully understand that car sharing and use of the free bus service is not practicable for everyone and have thus reduced the price of car parking from the two recent games of £5 to £3 provided tickets are purchased in advance.”

For those who do not purchase tickets in advance, the charge on match day will be £5 with payment by card or cash accepted.

The charges were introduced for Leamington’s game versus Chester FC yesterday evening (Tuesday January 14).

As the charges have been introduced during the course of the season, season ticket holders (includes VP’s) will on production of their cards be allowed free car parking for the remainder of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue badge holders can park at the stadium for free when they book in advance.

To book email [email protected]

“There will be an end of season review and engagement with supporters with regard to the introduction of car parking charges plus provision of the free bus services."