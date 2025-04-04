Leamington FC bids fond farewell to 'transformative' head of media

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After six years, Leamington FC Head of Media Max Passantino will say goodbye to his hometown club in search of pastures new, writes Kian Claydon.

Initially joining the Warwickshire outfit as a 14-year-old, Passantino soon took over the club’s social media channels – boosting its following five-fold over the six year period.

The period has seen a transformation in the Brakes’ social output, launching on different social media such as Instagram and TikTok – sites that the club previously didn’t utilise prior to 2018 – in addition to huge growth the usual sites of X and Facebook and most recently launching a club app with Element16Media.

“Harbury Lane has been my home since I was five,” said Passantino.

Leamington FC's head of media Max Passantino with chairman Jim Scott (left). Credit: David Airey.

“I’m just happy to say I’ve been able to give something back to the club that’s given me so much.

“Jim [Scott, chairman], Kevin [Watson, director], Paul [Edwards, press officer] and Nick [Leek, videographer] took a huge gamble back in 2018 in taking me on – and I’d like to think they’re happy with the progress we’ve made.”

The proof is in the pudding - with over 120,000 followers across social media now all familiar with the brand built over that period, the hashtag #BackingTheBrakes - penned by Passantino - now synonymous with the club.

Jim Scott, said: “As the club has developed, we have tried to increase pathway opportunities for young people both on and off the pitch.

"These include coaches and volunteers working within our community schemes, volunteers on match day roles and volunteer roles behind the scenes that help drive the club.

"The aim is to develop their life skills and experience making them an asset to employers in the wider world.

“Max has been a striking success for us, developing our social media and wider media platforms to a level where we are the envy of many a club.

"He finishes at university at the end of the educational year and will enter full time employment with a fantastic resume to flash in front of prospective employers.

“We thank him massively for his efforts and wish him every success, but true to his commitment to the club, it will not be the last we will see of him as he has made the commitment of training up and advising his replacements.”