Leamington FC extends olive branch to fans of local rival club Nuneaton Borough which is facing liquidation

Nuneaton has announced it is facing "insurmountable challenges in maintaining operations" and is unable to continue trading. For the remainder of the 2023/24 season, any Nuneaton Borough Season Ticket holders will get free entry to Leamington FC league fixtures on production of their season ticket at the turnstiles.

Leamington Football club has today extended an olive branch to the fans of its local rival non-league club Nuneaton Borough which is facing liquidation

Nuneaton has announced it is facing "insurmountable challenges in maintaining operations" and is unable to continue trading.

Image credit: Leamington FC

Today (Saturday January 20) Leamington have put out a statement to say that for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, any Nuneaton Borough season ticket holders will get free entry to Leamington FC league fixtures on production of their season ticket at the turnstiles.

In the statement Leamington FC has said: “We are absolutely not looking for you to switch your support, and we dearly hope that there will be a club in the not too distant future for you to support every week, but we believe by showing solidarity with the Nuneaton fans that this is the right move.

"You have spent your hard earned money to watch football in Warwickshire every other Saturday and you deserve to have your football fix."

"A full list of our remaining fixtures can be found on our website, and you can follow us across social media to keep up to date.