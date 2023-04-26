Leamington FC hails 20-year milestone for sponsorship from builder's merchants

BPS Building and Plumbing Supplies Ltd’s partnership with the club started back in Season 2001-2002 and it has remained steadfast ever since, increasing its support each time The Brakes climbed another step in the non-league football pyramid.

L to R: John Dibble, Managing Director, BPS and Jim Scott, Chairman, Leamington FC. Picture supplied.

Leamington FC has hailed a 20-year milestone of its sponsorship support from a builder’s merchants based in the town.

BPS Building and Plumbing Supplies Ltd’s partnership with the club started back in Season 2001-2002 and it has remained steadfast ever since, increasing its support each time The Brakes climbed another step in the non-league football pyramid.

Since the partnership began, Leamington FC have been promoted six times, allied to the development of a stadium that now has a 3,000 capacity with covered seating and standing for 500 fans each.

Throughout this period BPS additionally supported the club with cost price materials and played a major part in supporting the opening of a new clubhouse and dressing room facility in 2005.

Leamington FC Chairman Jim Scott said: “BPS have been and continue to be wonderful partners to the club.

"Their managing director John Dibble truly believes in supporting community organisations and clubs and they are a local/regional business whose ethos matches our own of aiming to deliver benefit to the wider community.

"Their support over the years has also included sponsorship of our boys and girls sections and use of our facilities to raise monies for various charities. “Quite simply they are a family orientated business with great values that have been an absolute please to deal with.”

John Dibble, of BPS, added: “We are proud to have been involved in Leamington football club and believe the sponsorship deal promotes a local family business working with a family orientated club.

"It gives us immense pride to see our logo on the front of Leamington’s shirt.

"I’m sure our old Commercial Director, Mick Brady would approve of this long lasting relationship.”

Mick Brady died in 2020 and hundreds of Leamington FC supporters and wellwishers lined the streets near the site of the club's former stadium The Old Windmill in Tachbrook Road where the funeral cortege passed by on its way to Oakley Wood Crematorium.

