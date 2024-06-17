Leamington FC shows support for family of Coventry hit-and-run victim Keaton Slater

Keaton Slater

Leamington FC are showing support for the family of 12-year-old Coventry hit-and-run victim Keaton Slater

Keaton, a Coventry City FC fan, was killed when he was hit by a BMW in Radford Road, Coventry on Friday (June 14).

Police are searching for 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington FC have posted on their Facebook page to say: “It broke our hearts to hear that 12 year old Keaton was killed.

"When we host the Sky Blues in July, there will be a collection for his fundraising page and we will be holding a minute’s silence before kick off.“Our area sticks together."

Keaton’s family have paid a heartfelt tribute to the youngster.

They have said: "We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.

"He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother.

"Life can be so horrible.”