Leamington FC shows support for family of Coventry hit-and-run victim Keaton Slater

By Oliver Williams
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:04 BST
Leamington FC are showing support for the family of 12-year-old Coventry hit-and-run victim Keaton Slater

Keaton, a Coventry City FC fan, was killed when he was hit by a BMW in Radford Road, Coventry on Friday (June 14).

Police are searching for 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders in connection with the incident.

Leamington FC have posted on their Facebook page to say: “It broke our hearts to hear that 12 year old Keaton was killed.

"When we host the Sky Blues in July, there will be a collection for his fundraising page and we will be holding a minute’s silence before kick off.“Our area sticks together."

Keaton’s family have paid a heartfelt tribute to the youngster.

They have said: "We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.

"He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother.

"Life can be so horrible.”

A JustGiving fundraising webpage has been set up to support Keaton’s family.

https://shorturl.at/PI6VD

