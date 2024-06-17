Leamington FC shows support for family of Coventry hit-and-run victim Keaton Slater
Keaton, a Coventry City FC fan, was killed when he was hit by a BMW in Radford Road, Coventry on Friday (June 14).
Leamington FC have posted on their Facebook page to say: “It broke our hearts to hear that 12 year old Keaton was killed.
"When we host the Sky Blues in July, there will be a collection for his fundraising page and we will be holding a minute’s silence before kick off.“Our area sticks together."
Keaton’s family have paid a heartfelt tribute to the youngster.
They have said: "We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.
"He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother.
"Life can be so horrible.”
A JustGiving fundraising webpage has been set up to support Keaton’s family.