This man is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after young Coventry boy killed
This man is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after a young Coventry boy lost his life.
Police say if you see 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders, call 999 and do not approach him.He is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after a 12-year-old boy died following a collision in Radford Road, Coventry, on Friday, June 14.
A police spokesman said: “If you've seen him, or know where he is, please don't approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting log 3407 of 14 June.”