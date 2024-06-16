This man is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after young Coventry boy killed

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2024, 16:43 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 16:57 BST
This man is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after a young Coventry boy lost his life.

Police say if you see 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders, call 999 and do not approach him.He is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after a 12-year-old boy died following a collision in Radford Road, Coventry, on Friday, June 14.

A police spokesman said: “If you've seen him, or know where he is, please don't approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting log 3407 of 14 June.”