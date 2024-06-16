This man is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after young Coventry boy killed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This man is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after a young Coventry boy lost his life.

Police say if you see 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders, call 999 and do not approach him.He is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after a 12-year-old boy died following a collision in Radford Road, Coventry, on Friday, June 14.