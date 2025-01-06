Leamington FC shows support for man who was seriously injured during Storm Darragh
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dan, a father to Molly who is just nine months old, is still seriously ill in hospital after being struck by the falling 200-year-old tree during the storm on December 7.
The 37-year-old has been moved from critical care and is now in a trauma ward but the future is still very uncertain for him and his family.
Since the incident, Dan’s partner Lou, his family and friends have been amazed by the generosity of donors who have raised almost £40,000 to assist with the family's expenditure now and in the future.
Chris Bowen, a close friend of the family, who went to Holy Trinity School with Dan, said: “Dan is a caring, lovely man who has just started a family.
"There are concerns about the future financial security for Lou and Molly.
"Please give as much as you can afford.”
A self-employed rush seated chairmaker, Dan is noted for his skills in the furniture industry and is described as a popular, friendly character in and around Warwick and Leamington, known for his interest in a variety of sports. Several events are planned over the coming weeks by clubs to raise funds, including the fundraising match at Leamington FC, whose fans are known for their generosity to good causes and are keen to help.
To donate to the family's fundraiser visit https://shorturl.at/PNG8X