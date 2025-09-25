Leamington film nominated for Best Documentary award at Birmingham Film Festival

A film telling the remarkable story behind a new public artwork in Leamington has been nominated in the Best Documentary category at this year’s Birmingham Film Festival.

The Unknown Refugee, directed by local filmmaker Andrew David Barker, charts the journey of a powerful life-size bronze sculpture of the

same name by celebrated Leamington-based artist John Bridgeman (1916– 2004).

The work, which depicts a mother carrying her child, was the last piece of public art created by the artist and was designed to highlight the plight of those subjected to forced migration.

It was originally commissioned in the 1980s in response to the refugee crisis following the Vietnam War, but political changes at the time meant the sculpture was never cast, and the plaster model remained unseen for over 40 years.

In 2024, John Bridgeman’s family donated the work to Warwick District Council.

With the support of the Council’s Arts and Green Spaces teams, the sculpture was finally cast in bronze and unveiled in Jephson Gardens in March 2025, becoming a significant addition to the town’s sculpture trail.

Commissioned by Warwick District Council’s Arts Section, Barker’s film introduces the life and work of Bridgeman through the voices of those who knew him and uses film recorded in the Pangolin Foundry by Steve Russell Studios, to document the casting process and installation of The Unknown Refugee sculpture.

Councillor Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts, Culture and Economy, said: “It is wonderful to see this film recognised by the Birmingham Film Festival.

Andrew’s work not only honours John Bridgeman’s legacy but also captures the importance of this sculpture for our community – as both a work of art and a symbol of compassion and resilience.”

Filmmaker Andrew David Barker added: “I am thrilled that my first documentary short, The Unknown Refugee, has been officially selected for Birmingham Film Festival.

"My thanks go to John Bridgeman’s family, Warwick District Council, and everyone who helped bring this story to life.”

The Unknown Refugee will be screened as part of the Birmingham Film Festival, which runs from November 1 to 10.

More information about the festival can be found at www.birminghamfilmfestival.co.uk