Leamington fitness coach receives retrospective Scotland Rugby international cap

A Leamington fitness coach has received an international cap retrospectively for when he played for the Scotland Rugby team.

Tim Exeter, of Megabox Fitness, joined former teammates and opponents as a VIP guest for Scotland’s match against France at Murrayfield in the 2024 Six Nations tournament over the weekend where he and several others received the honour.

He received the cap for representing Scotland XV in a match in which they beat a France XV 15- 12 at Netherdale on September 26 1987.

Top: Scottish Rugby Union president Colin Rigby presents Tim Exeter (right) with his international cap. Bottom: Tim (middle row far right) has a team picture taken with current and former Scotland Rugby players at Murrayfield before the match on Saturday. (Photos by Craig Williamson / SNS Group).

Tim said: “We beat a team that contained ten of the Rugby World Cup Final losing team to the All Blacks in the summer.

“The rest all got capped in the six Nations that followed.

“I had a year or so of illness and injury at the wrong time so missed a fair bit, then got back into the full squad and was training at Murrayfield in November 1989 - the week before I suffered a fractured neck injury playing for London Scottish.

"This was the squad that went on to beat the English for the Calcutta Cup and Grand Slam in 1990.”

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Scottish Rugby awards additional retrospective caps to male players. SRU President Colin Rigby with Tim Exeter at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, on February 09, 2024, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Since 1991, Tim has worked as physical performance coach in professional sport, developing and and coaching a number of World Class athletes.

Speaking after the Six Nations match on Saturday, which Scotland lost controversially 16-20 to France, Tim said: “What a weekend - apart from the result - meeting up for an emotional reunion with old team mates and opponents as we officially become recognised as International players for Scotland.

"Receiving our International number, honours cap and a place on the roll of honour.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Scotland Team Picture during the Scotland MD-1 Captains Run training session at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, on February 09, 2024, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Tim Exeter is in the middle row and furthest on the right. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group).

"I became the third Scot from Eltham College to be capped and numbered along with number 388 Leslie Gracie and number 404 Eric Liddell of Chariots of Fire fame.

"Scotland’s team did an incredible job to put this together.

"On top of that I unexpectedly ran into some players I’ve worked with including Joe Ansbro and current French fitness coach Nico Jean.