Leamington Football Club announces new female football section after split with Leamington Lions

Leamington Football Club has announced a new football section after its split with Leamington Lions FC

Earlier this week, Racing Club Warwick announced a new partnership with Leamington Lions FC which will lead to the latter’s ladies adult team playing at Racing’s home The Church Farm Brewery Ground, in the West Midlands Regional League next season.

In response the head of football development and first team coach for Leamington FC and the Brakes Community Foundation Chris Knott has said on the club’s website: “In light of the recent news of our affiliated partner Leamington Lions moving on to pastures new, we felt now was the right time to provide our members and supporters with an update.

“As a club, and in partnership with our charitable partner, Brakes Community Foundation CIO, we are working progressively towards a clear strategy which includes short, mid and long term objectives to ensure we are the leading inclusive and development partner for the local and wider community, not only in football, but for social, health and wellbeing too.

The Leamington ladies adult team, who won the FA Challenge Vase last season. Photo courtesy of Leamington FC.

"We are not only proud, but excited of our offering in the community currently, which extends to male and female participants from age two and up.

“Unfortunately, immediately prior to the commencement of last season, Leamington Lions advised our club that they no longer wished to be affiliated with Leamington FC.

"This presented an immediate problem with regard to the Ladies team who were about to commence the 2023-24 season.

"Without hesitation we immediately made the decision that the Ladies team could play their entire campaign at our Your Co-op Community Stadium, free of charge – as per the last 16 years - as the situation they found themselves in was no fault of their own.

“Whilst the departure of Leamington Lions was not the situation we would have liked to have found ourselves in we thank them, and wish them all the best for the future.

"Unfortunately, moving all of our teams under one umbrella (with support from the Birmingham County FA) wasn’t for them, nor was our intention to create a football pathway through post-16 education and academy football.

“That said, with adversity, there becomes opportunity.”

“We’re delighted to be launching a new female section, which we will run from FA Wildcats centres (age 5-11) to junior teams and continue to offer a senior female team competing at the highest level possible.

"We are delighted to announce that the Ladies Lions management team of Greg Warren (manager) and Scott Langford (assistant manager) together with almost all the players have chosen to move to the new Leamington Ladies FC under the umbrella of the main club, despite the fact that the new team will have to commence playing one step lower in the football pyramid.

“We’ll have a steering committee for the girls section who will work with our charity resources football development officers, coaches and more, supported by Greg and Scott, to provide what we believe will be a thriving female community for us, the highest ranked club in Warwickshire, to be proud of.

“At this point we’re starting from scratch, and would welcome any volunteers, sponsors, coaches, established teams or individual players that would be interested in joining us for the coming season.”